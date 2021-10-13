springfield-news-sun logo
These 23 people were indicted in Clark County

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
12 minutes ago

These 23 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:

Christopher Wallace, 45, of Springfield: two counts of vandalism, two counts of assault.

Jacob S. Chambers, 20, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, disrupting public service, domestic violence.

Robert D. Mitchell, 38: aggravated possession of drugs.

Travis Pearson, 19: aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, kidnapping.

Tishia L. Dever, 38, of Springfield: vandalism.

Joshua M. Wilson, 33, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, receiving stolen property, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Charles E. Hatcher, 20: receiving stolen property.

Lowell A. Short, 41, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Daryl A. Thomas, 33, of Dayton: two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Everett E. Scott, 44: theft.

Samuel J. Ryman, 41, of Springfield: two counts of failure to stop after an accident.

Joshua J. Dewitt, 25, of Enon: aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Brianna E. Springer, 30, of Springfield: unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft.

Jeffrey L. Smith, 34, of Springfield: two counts of endangering children.

Jennifer Vincent, 40, of Springfield: two counts of endangering children.

Jesi C. Oppy, 44, of Fairborn: aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Tyler R. Gordon, 31, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Charles T. Ingledue, 21, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Tremon K. Riggins, 21, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Dangelo D. Coursar, 20, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence.

Michael D. Hutchins, 48: abduction, domestic violence.

Charles J. Smith, 42, of Enon: breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools.

Jameel Islam, 27, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

