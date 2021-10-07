Wittenberg encourages those eligible to schedule COVID booster appointment

People ages 50 to 64 years with underlying medical conditions.

People ages 18 to 49 years with underlying medical conditions.

People ages 18 to 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.

The university said individuals also wanting to start the vaccination process can do so without an appointment.

According to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard as of Monday, there are five active cases and 22 resolved cases. As of Oct. 1, 82% of students and 91.8% of employees have been vaccinated.

To schedule a time with the CCCHD for a booster or first dose shot, call 937-717-2439. The health district began administering booster doses at the end of September. The CCCHD COVID-19 Vaccination Center at 110 W. Leffel Lane in Springfield is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and from 1 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.