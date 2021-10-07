Wittenberg encourages those eligible to schedule COVID booster appointment

Wittenberg University is encouraging individuals eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot to schedule an appointment.
“Students, faculty, or staff who determine for themselves that they would like a booster shot and for whom six months have passed since their second shot of the Pfizer vaccine are encouraged to schedule a time for the booster shot through the Clark County Combined Health District,” the COVID Response Team said in a release.
The COVID Response Team stated they have been following information regarding the booster shot and who is eligible to receive the additional shot of the vaccine.
According to the CDC, eligible persons who have had at least six months since their Pfizer primary series include:
People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings.
People ages 50 to 64 years with underlying medical conditions.
People ages 18 to 49 years with underlying medical conditions.
People ages 18 to 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.
The university said individuals also wanting to start the vaccination process can do so without an appointment.
According to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard as of Monday, there are five active cases and 22 resolved cases. As of Oct. 1, 82% of students and 91.8% of employees have been vaccinated.
To schedule a time with the CCCHD for a booster or first dose shot, call 937-717-2439. The health district began administering booster doses at the end of September. The CCCHD COVID-19 Vaccination Center at 110 W. Leffel Lane in Springfield is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and from 1 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.