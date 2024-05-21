These 23 people were indicted in Clark County

Daniel D. Sotelo, 32, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Peter Martin Jr., 49, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Billy W. Baker, 50, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Donald E. May, 40, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Adam T. Steele, 42, of Columbus: Forgery.

Kaitlyn Olivia Nicole Canter, 20, of Urbana: Identity fraud, theft.

Richard A. Inman, 34, of New Carlisle: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.

Aaron K. Corvin, 47, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Damian M. Bateman, 27, of Huber Heights: Possession of LSD.

Shane E. Hediger, 34, of Fairborn: Violating a protection order.

Julian Craig, 22, of Springfield: Violating a protection order (two counts).

David E. Ray, 53, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

James A. Mitchell Jr., 30, of Springfield: Domestic violence (two counts).

Stevie T. Phelps, 29, of Dayton: Theft, breaking-and-entering.

Horace L. Scott, 53, of Columbus: Burglary.

Stephanie A. Alfrey, 38, of Springfield: Assault, obstructing official business, harassment with a bodily substance (two counts), attempted trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Steven D. Skaggs, 41, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Patricia Clay, 62, of Springfield: Trespassing in a hesitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Tariq Q. Cameron, 21, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Devin D. Allman, 37: Robbery, domestic violence.

Krystoffer Moore, 32: Menacing by stalking, violating a protection order.

Jarrod Hoosier, 32, of Springfield: Obstructing official business.