These 22 people were indicted in Clark County

Richard Fultz Sr., 40, of Springfield: two counts of having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property.

Matthew Batterson, 26: three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, four counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

Kelise Redd, 21: aggravated possession of drugs.

Demon Ramey, 48: trafficking in marijuana.

Stephanie Armitage, 38, of Springfield: three counts of endangering of children.

Trenton Smith, 21, of Springfield: theft.

Timothy Cline, 63, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability.

Phillip Stevens, 32, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

James Portsman, 55, of South Charleston: assault.

Bobby Alcorn, 34, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Joshua Morris, 31, of Springfield: trepass in a habitation.

Zachary Breslin, 20, of Springfield: improper discharging in firearms or into a habitation or school zone, failure to comply, tampering with evidence, improper handling of firearms, discharge of firearms or near prohibited premises.

Precious Adams, 19, of Springfield: tampering with evidence.

Victor Bishop Jr., 33, of Dayton: two counts of having weapons under disability, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Tiffany Adams, 42: two counts of breaking and entering.

Michael Ward, 30: two counts of breaking and entering.

Donta Green Jr., 18, of Springfield: illegal conveyance or possession of deadly weapon or dangerous ordinance in school safety zone.

Alan Moore, 40, of Springfield: domestic violence.