These 14 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week. Indictments include:
Alex Brown, 21, of Xenia: breaking & entering.
Danile Massie, 20, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Mary Witherspoon, 57, of Springfield: theft.
Chester Youngman, 49, of Springfield: two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Tyren Dearmond Jr., 22, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, receiving stolen property, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Cameron Conley, 20, of Springfield: unlawful transaction in weapons.
Eregon Wilson, 37, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Joseph Shaw, 31, of Springfield: theft.
Steven Shaw, 57, of Arcanum, OH: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
John Nall, 36, of Springfield: theft.
Michael Hamrick, 41, of Dayton: two counts of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of cocaine.
Pete Roach, 42, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Ronald Downs Jr., 30, of Dayton: having weapons under disability, aggravated menacing.
Samantha Ferrell, 29, of Springfield: felonious assault.