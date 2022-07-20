springfield-news-sun logo
X

These 22 people were indicted in Clark County

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption
Clark County indictments

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
20 minutes ago

These 22 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:

Joshua Pitzer, 20, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon.

Everett E. Scott, 44: receiving stolen property.

Delmar C. Rice, 40, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Matthew R. Markley, 32: two counts of intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case; possession of drugs; aggravated possession of drugs.

Anthony D. Snoddy, 47, of Springfield: attempted aggravated burglary.

Bruce A. Crossley, 59, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

ExploreSpringfield man recovered from Buck Creek ID’d

Max J. Jenkins, 49, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Paul E. Brown, 39, of Springfield: theft, breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools.

Kevin M. Hayes, 32, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Kristen Cherry, 37, of Springfield: breaking and entering.

John E. Donohoe, 35, of Springfield: breaking and entering.

Matthew R. Webb, 36, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse on the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Bruce Dobbins, 58, of South Charleston: violating protection order.

Frances Bonerigo, 46, of Springfield: domestic violence.

ExploreElection 2022: All Ohio voters expected to get ballot applications for November

Terry Stockman, 63: two counts of burglary.

David M. Stilwell, 33: theft.

Jason L. Silvers, 31, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs.

Courtney M. Reisinger, 23, of Springfield: aggravated burglary.

Shirley S. Ford, 64, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence.

Raekwon E. Hall, 24, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, two counts of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Tricia L. Riley, 49, of Springfield: two counts of burglary.

Cheryl A. Suttles, 44, of Springfield: two counts of burglary.

In Other News
1
Youth Arts Ambassadors bringing ‘Heathers’ to Arts Festival
2
Clark State’s third bachelor’s degree to focus on addiction, treatment
3
Springfield man recovered from Buck Creek ID’d
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top