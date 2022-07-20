These 22 people were indicted in Clark County

These 22 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:
Joshua Pitzer, 20, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon.
Everett E. Scott, 44: receiving stolen property.
Delmar C. Rice, 40, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.
Matthew R. Markley, 32: two counts of intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case; possession of drugs; aggravated possession of drugs.
Anthony D. Snoddy, 47, of Springfield: attempted aggravated burglary.
Bruce A. Crossley, 59, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Max J. Jenkins, 49, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Paul E. Brown, 39, of Springfield: theft, breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools.
Kevin M. Hayes, 32, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.
Kristen Cherry, 37, of Springfield: breaking and entering.
John E. Donohoe, 35, of Springfield: breaking and entering.
Matthew R. Webb, 36, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse on the grounds of a specified governmental facility.
Bruce Dobbins, 58, of South Charleston: violating protection order.
Frances Bonerigo, 46, of Springfield: domestic violence.
Terry Stockman, 63: two counts of burglary.
David M. Stilwell, 33: theft.
Jason L. Silvers, 31, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs.
Courtney M. Reisinger, 23, of Springfield: aggravated burglary.
Shirley S. Ford, 64, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence.
Raekwon E. Hall, 24, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, two counts of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Tricia L. Riley, 49, of Springfield: two counts of burglary.
Cheryl A. Suttles, 44, of Springfield: two counts of burglary.
