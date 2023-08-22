BreakingNews
Northwestern school bus overturns in crash; one death, multiple injuries reported

These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By
36 minutes ago
X

Twenty-one people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:

Paige N. McKinney, 20, of Springfield: Breaking and entering, vandalism, desecration.

Cameron R. Baugh, 21: Breaking and entering, vandalism, desecration.

Jae D. Grigsby, 18, of Englewood: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Jason E. Loring, 39, of Harrisburg: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Deja M. Thomas, 34, of Fairborn: Theft of drugs (six counts) and forgery (seven counts).

Matthew A. McGraw, 32, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, strangulation, domestic violence, felonious assault.

Zachary Erb, 33, of Medway: Domestic violence.

Sherri L. Morris, 55, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Brayden S. Hill, 21, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Jared A. Deaton, 33, of New Carlisle: Domestic violence, violating protection order.

Ilan C. Battle, 35, of Springfield: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).

Kilon S. Scott, 21, of Springfield: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (three counts).

Justin W. Chaney, 34: Burglary.

Guy L. Ray, 52: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Christian M. Ochs, 20, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, abduction, domestic violence.

Dennis J. Talbott, 52, of Bexley: Theft.

Tyler Dowler, 35, of Springfield: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Jinae A. Taulbee, 31, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl related compound, possession of cocaine.

Antonio R. Leffel, 44: Possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl related compound.

Ronda N. Mitchell, 38, of Springfield: Theft.

Anotonio R. Leffel, 44: Possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl related compound.

In Other News
1
Northwestern school bus overturns in crash; one death, multiple...
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Documents shed new light on demolition of planned Springfield homeless...
5
‘I can’t imagine what all we lost’: Woman who once lived here fled Maui...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top