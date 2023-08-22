These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-one people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:

Paige N. McKinney, 20, of Springfield: Breaking and entering, vandalism, desecration.

Cameron R. Baugh, 21: Breaking and entering, vandalism, desecration.

Jae D. Grigsby, 18, of Englewood: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Jason E. Loring, 39, of Harrisburg: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Deja M. Thomas, 34, of Fairborn: Theft of drugs (six counts) and forgery (seven counts).

Matthew A. McGraw, 32, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, strangulation, domestic violence, felonious assault.

Zachary Erb, 33, of Medway: Domestic violence.

Sherri L. Morris, 55, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Brayden S. Hill, 21, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Jared A. Deaton, 33, of New Carlisle: Domestic violence, violating protection order.

Ilan C. Battle, 35, of Springfield: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).

Kilon S. Scott, 21, of Springfield: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (three counts).

Justin W. Chaney, 34: Burglary.

Guy L. Ray, 52: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Christian M. Ochs, 20, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, abduction, domestic violence.

Dennis J. Talbott, 52, of Bexley: Theft.

Tyler Dowler, 35, of Springfield: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Jinae A. Taulbee, 31, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl related compound, possession of cocaine.

Antonio R. Leffel, 44: Possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl related compound.

Ronda N. Mitchell, 38, of Springfield: Theft.

