These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-one people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Brian L. Stoops, 56: Theft.
Dashuan E. Brandon, 25, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Kelly D. Daport, 46, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence, assault, obstructing official business.
Spencer Puckett, 27, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.
Dyier Smith, 23, of Springfield: Domestic violence, disrupting public service.
Garrett H. Baker, 25, of Springfield: Intimidation (two counts).
Chivas Chapman, 18, of Dayton: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property (two counts), improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle (two counts).
Shane D. Radcliff, 49, of Springfield: Theft.
Jennifer M. Lockhart, 39, of Mechanicsburg: Theft.
Kameron M. Smith, 28, of Springfield: Theft.
Harley D. Waugh, 28, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.
Darryl A. Bishop, 19, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, domestic violence.
Molly Knisley, 27, of Springfield: Assault.
Christina Parks, 27, of Springfield: Discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, felonious assault (four counts), having weapons while under disability, obstructing official business, escape, carrying a concealed weapon.
Glen J. Sexton, 24: Murder (two counts), felonious assault.
Justin M. Mitchell, 26, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Charles Buckingham Milton, 48: Domestic violence.
Jacob L. Wolfe, 18, of Bellefontaine: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Jean Brutus, 31, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.
Lareisa R. Cafiero, 43, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.
