These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

Dashuan E. Brandon, 25, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Kelly D. Daport, 46, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence, assault, obstructing official business.

Spencer Puckett, 27, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.

Dyier Smith, 23, of Springfield: Domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Garrett H. Baker, 25, of Springfield: Intimidation (two counts).

Chivas Chapman, 18, of Dayton: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property (two counts), improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle (two counts).

Shane D. Radcliff, 49, of Springfield: Theft.

Jennifer M. Lockhart, 39, of Mechanicsburg: Theft.

Kameron M. Smith, 28, of Springfield: Theft.

Harley D. Waugh, 28, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Darryl A. Bishop, 19, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, domestic violence.

Molly Knisley, 27, of Springfield: Assault.

Brian L. Stoops, 56: Theft.

Christina Parks, 27, of Springfield: Discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, felonious assault (four counts), having weapons while under disability, obstructing official business, escape, carrying a concealed weapon.

Glen J. Sexton, 24: Murder (two counts), felonious assault.

Justin M. Mitchell, 26, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Charles Buckingham Milton, 48: Domestic violence.

Jacob L. Wolfe, 18, of Bellefontaine: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Jean Brutus, 31, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.

Lareisa R. Cafiero, 43, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.