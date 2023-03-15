These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:
Emilie D. Woodbridge, 43, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer.
Michael A. Colvin Jr., 30, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence.
Cody B. Johnson, 31, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence.
Katelyn S. Henry, 29: aggravated possession of drugs.
William Hatcher, 27, of Springfield: burglary, two counts of violating protection order.
Daniel L. Wilson, 38, of Springfield: assault, obstructing official business, aggravated possession of drugs.
Mark E. McCoy, 26, of New Carlisle: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Korbyn A. Montgomery, 21, of Springfield: falsification to obtain concealed weapon.
John P. Wilson, 36, of Huber Heights: breaking and entering.
Robert W. Windle, 55, of Springfield: aggravated possession.
Frederick T. Crowder, 35, of Springfield: domestic violence, felonious assault, disrupting public service.
Jayvon D. Hughes, 21, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, two counts of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Phillip D. Higgins, 32, of Springfield: having weapons under disability.
Tabitha D. Adams, 27: theft, theft, receiving stolen property.
Dereal L. Wells, 39: intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.
Stephen M. Castle, 52, of Springfield: domestic violence, disrupting public service.
Izaye Yaheim Shameer Eubanks, 18: six counts of robbery, tampering with evidence, two counts of aggravated robbery.
Amber Risner, 37, of Springfield: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs.
Derek L. Frederick, 38, of Springfield: six counts of complicity.
Christopher R. Neal, 41: felonious assault.
