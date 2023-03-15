These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

William Hatcher, 27, of Springfield: burglary, two counts of violating protection order.

Daniel L. Wilson, 38, of Springfield: assault, obstructing official business, aggravated possession of drugs.

Mark E. McCoy, 26, of New Carlisle: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Korbyn A. Montgomery, 21, of Springfield: falsification to obtain concealed weapon.

John P. Wilson, 36, of Huber Heights: breaking and entering.

Robert W. Windle, 55, of Springfield: aggravated possession.

Frederick T. Crowder, 35, of Springfield: domestic violence, felonious assault, disrupting public service.

Jayvon D. Hughes, 21, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, two counts of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Phillip D. Higgins, 32, of Springfield: having weapons under disability.

Tabitha D. Adams, 27: theft, theft, receiving stolen property.

Dereal L. Wells, 39: intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

Stephen M. Castle, 52, of Springfield: domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Izaye Yaheim Shameer Eubanks, 18: six counts of robbery, tampering with evidence, two counts of aggravated robbery.

Amber Risner, 37, of Springfield: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs.

Derek L. Frederick, 38, of Springfield: six counts of complicity.

Christopher R. Neal, 41: felonious assault.