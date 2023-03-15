X

These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
40 minutes ago

Twenty people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:

Emilie D. Woodbridge, 43, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer.

Michael A. Colvin Jr., 30, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence.

Cody B. Johnson, 31, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence.

Katelyn S. Henry, 29: aggravated possession of drugs.

William Hatcher, 27, of Springfield: burglary, two counts of violating protection order.

Daniel L. Wilson, 38, of Springfield: assault, obstructing official business, aggravated possession of drugs.

Mark E. McCoy, 26, of New Carlisle: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Korbyn A. Montgomery, 21, of Springfield: falsification to obtain concealed weapon.

John P. Wilson, 36, of Huber Heights: breaking and entering.

Robert W. Windle, 55, of Springfield: aggravated possession.

Frederick T. Crowder, 35, of Springfield: domestic violence, felonious assault, disrupting public service.

Jayvon D. Hughes, 21, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, two counts of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Phillip D. Higgins, 32, of Springfield: having weapons under disability.

Tabitha D. Adams, 27: theft, theft, receiving stolen property.

Dereal L. Wells, 39: intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

Stephen M. Castle, 52, of Springfield: domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Izaye Yaheim Shameer Eubanks, 18: six counts of robbery, tampering with evidence, two counts of aggravated robbery.

Amber Risner, 37, of Springfield: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs.

Derek L. Frederick, 38, of Springfield: six counts of complicity.

Christopher R. Neal, 41: felonious assault.

