These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday with the following charges:
Chad Holcomb, 40, of Springfield: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, felonious assault (three counts), having weapons while under disability.
Lori L. Hoge, 52, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property (two counts), Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Eric S. Bartley, 44, of Medway: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Lauren Mefford, 31: Possession of cocaine.
Jason Wile, 40, of Springfield: Illegal conveyance or drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs.
Jeremy Earley, 41, of Piqua: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Jason Dixon, 43, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Thomas H. Brown, 72, of Springfield: Violating a protection order (two counts).
James Craft, 30, of New Carlisle: Having weapons while under disability.
James Apple, 53, of New Carlisle: Strangulation, domestic violence.
John Watkins III, 32: Receiving stolen property.
Robert M. Smith Jr., 38, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Christina Saunders, 53, of Springfield: Possession of heroin.
Travis E. Seitz, 36, of Fairborn: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.
Phillip Shaffer, 49, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Travis Crowell, 28: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Terrell A. Compton, 39, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
John Crabtree, 57, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Thomas L. Baker, 64, of Columbus: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Luke A. Siemon, 44, of Medway: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.
About the Author