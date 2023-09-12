These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday with the following charges:

Chad Holcomb, 40, of Springfield: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, felonious assault (three counts), having weapons while under disability.

Lori L. Hoge, 52, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property (two counts), Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Eric S. Bartley, 44, of Medway: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Lauren Mefford, 31: Possession of cocaine.

Jason Wile, 40, of Springfield: Illegal conveyance or drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs.

Jeremy Earley, 41, of Piqua: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Jason Dixon, 43, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Thomas H. Brown, 72, of Springfield: Violating a protection order (two counts).

James Craft, 30, of New Carlisle: Having weapons while under disability.

James Apple, 53, of New Carlisle: Strangulation, domestic violence.

John Watkins III, 32: Receiving stolen property.

Robert M. Smith Jr., 38, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Christina Saunders, 53, of Springfield: Possession of heroin.

Travis E. Seitz, 36, of Fairborn: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Phillip Shaffer, 49, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Travis Crowell, 28: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Terrell A. Compton, 39, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

John Crabtree, 57, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Thomas L. Baker, 64, of Columbus: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Luke A. Siemon, 44, of Medway: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.