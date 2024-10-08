These 19 people were indicted in Clark County

Nineteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Peter L. Hill III, 42, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability.
Shilynn M. Chiles, 28, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Gary L. Brewer, 68, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.
Paul Packer, 54, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
John Greathouse Sr., 60, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Michael D. Davila, 49, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Ariana D. Whitt, 33: Theft, possessing criminal tools.
Donald Moore Jr., 58: Theft, possessing criminal tools.
James Blaney, 43, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.
Fabian J. Jimenez, 43, of Springfield: Felonious assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Jerome Brandon, 22, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery.
Tiffany Jones, 40, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs.
Jeremy Carmichael, 38, of Springfield: Strangulation.
Andrew P. Vincent, 21, of Fleming, Ohio: Abduction, disrupting public service.
Jamie L. Brown, 37: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Levi M. Maurice, 34, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Jeffrey Smith, 59, of New Carlisle: Abduction.
Aaron Rice, 28: Abduction (three counts).
Bravius Exavier, 36, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
