These 19 people were indicted in Clark County

Nineteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Peter L. Hill III, 42, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability.

Shilynn M. Chiles, 28, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Gary L. Brewer, 68, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.

Paul Packer, 54, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

John Greathouse Sr., 60, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Michael D. Davila, 49, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Ariana D. Whitt, 33: Theft, possessing criminal tools.

Donald Moore Jr., 58: Theft, possessing criminal tools.

James Blaney, 43, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.

Fabian J. Jimenez, 43, of Springfield: Felonious assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Jerome Brandon, 22, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery.

Tiffany Jones, 40, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs.

Jeremy Carmichael, 38, of Springfield: Strangulation.

Andrew P. Vincent, 21, of Fleming, Ohio: Abduction, disrupting public service.

Jamie L. Brown, 37: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Levi M. Maurice, 34, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Jeffrey Smith, 59, of New Carlisle: Abduction.

Aaron Rice, 28: Abduction (three counts).

Bravius Exavier, 36, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

