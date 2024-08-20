These 17 people were indicted in Clark County

BreakingNews
Seventeen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Nicholas Biscardi, 28, of Fairborn: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Anthony J. Lawhorn, 33, of Dayton: Possession of cocaine.

Celina G. Parks, 50: Escape, obstructing official business.

Katelyn McCormick, 33, of Springfield, Possession of fentanyl related compound.

James G. Lawhun, 42, of London: Possession of fentanyl related compound, aggravated possession of drugs.

Justin L. Wallace St., 44, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Matthew R. Markley, 34: Aggregated possession of drugs.

Jarrod A. Hoosier, 32, of Springfield: Aggregated possession of drugs.

Brian Dearmond, 39, of Columbus: Possession of cocaine, Aggregated possession of drugs.

Ethan E. Louk, 31, of New Carlisle: Assault, obstructing official business.

Brian T. Jordan, 22, of Springfield: Domestic violence, distrupting public service.

Paul B. Gatewood, 57, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine, aggregated possession of drugs. possession of fentanyl related compound.

Tery L Jones, 66, of Springfield: Arson.

Dustin Harris, 41: Having weapons under disability.

Jonathan L. Miller, 35, of Springfield: Menacing by stalking, violating protection order.

Katherine N. Williams, 27, of Springfield: Domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Travis R. Fuller, 41, of Springfield: Possession of fentanyl related compound.

