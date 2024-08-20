These 17 people were indicted in Clark County

Seventeen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Nicholas Biscardi, 28, of Fairborn: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Anthony J. Lawhorn, 33, of Dayton: Possession of cocaine.
Celina G. Parks, 50: Escape, obstructing official business.
Katelyn McCormick, 33, of Springfield, Possession of fentanyl related compound.
James G. Lawhun, 42, of London: Possession of fentanyl related compound, aggravated possession of drugs.
Justin L. Wallace St., 44, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Matthew R. Markley, 34: Aggregated possession of drugs.
Jarrod A. Hoosier, 32, of Springfield: Aggregated possession of drugs.
Brian Dearmond, 39, of Columbus: Possession of cocaine, Aggregated possession of drugs.
Ethan E. Louk, 31, of New Carlisle: Assault, obstructing official business.
Brian T. Jordan, 22, of Springfield: Domestic violence, distrupting public service.
Paul B. Gatewood, 57, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine, aggregated possession of drugs. possession of fentanyl related compound.
Tery L Jones, 66, of Springfield: Arson.
Dustin Harris, 41: Having weapons under disability.
Jonathan L. Miller, 35, of Springfield: Menacing by stalking, violating protection order.
Katherine N. Williams, 27, of Springfield: Domestic violence, disrupting public service.
Travis R. Fuller, 41, of Springfield: Possession of fentanyl related compound.
