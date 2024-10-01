These 17 people were indicted in Clark County

Seventeen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Timothy W. Jones, 21, of Huber Heights: Receiving stolen property.
Ashlee Reeder, 37, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs.
Avauna Robinson, 22, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Sterling Parker, 37, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Teresa Rodgers, 53, of Springfield: Theft.
Jeffrey L. Strodes, 56, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence (two counts).
Craig Scott, 50, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Baylen O. Fritzsche, 21, of New Carlisle: Possession of cocaine.
Edwin A. Avery, 42, of Springfield: Attempted murder, felonious assault, having weapons under disability (to counts), carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Jai’don W.J. Ropberson-Chase, 20, of Springfield: Attempted murder, felonious assault, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence.
Sandra Howard, 44, of Springfield: Attempted murder, felonious assault, unlawful transaction in weapons.
Eric Mills, 37, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Michael Clifford, 39, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Barry E. Suttles, 51, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Arthur W. Johnson, 49, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Craig Mullins, 36, of Medway: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence (two counts).
Frederick Griffin, 35, of Springfield: Menacing by stalking, violating protection order (three counts).
