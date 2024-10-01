Breaking: Haitian group adds felony charge to Springfield court filing vs. Trump, Vance

These 17 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By
18 minutes ago
X

Seventeen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Timothy W. Jones, 21, of Huber Heights: Receiving stolen property.

Ashlee Reeder, 37, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs.

Avauna Robinson, 22, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Sterling Parker, 37, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Teresa Rodgers, 53, of Springfield: Theft.

Jeffrey L. Strodes, 56, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence (two counts).

Craig Scott, 50, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Baylen O. Fritzsche, 21, of New Carlisle: Possession of cocaine.

Edwin A. Avery, 42, of Springfield: Attempted murder, felonious assault, having weapons under disability (to counts), carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jai’don W.J. Ropberson-Chase, 20, of Springfield: Attempted murder, felonious assault, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence.

Sandra Howard, 44, of Springfield: Attempted murder, felonious assault, unlawful transaction in weapons.

Eric Mills, 37, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Michael Clifford, 39, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Barry E. Suttles, 51, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Arthur W. Johnson, 49, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Craig Mullins, 36, of Medway: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence (two counts).

Frederick Griffin, 35, of Springfield: Menacing by stalking, violating protection order (three counts).

In Other News
1
Discount Fashion Warehouse that closed in Springfield to reopen as...
2
Haitian group adds felony charge to Springfield court filing vs. Trump...
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
State gives Springfield schools $1.35M to help serve Haitians, other...

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.