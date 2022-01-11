These 17 people were indicted in Clark County

Brandon L. Mercurio, 27: robbery.

Raymond D. Scott, 24, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Brian S. Warner, 61, of Lebanon: gross sexual imposition.

Tieraice A. Thompson-Rivers, 18, of Springfield: robbery.

Devion M. Jackson, 24, of Dayton: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Jevon C. Griffin, 47, of Dayton: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated menacing.

Chandler Woodland, 21, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Silas Ja’Heim William Wright, 18, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, discharging of firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Mallory A. Arter, 35, of Columbus: three counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Christopher Heid, 49: receiving stolen property.

Jeremy J. Arnold, 33: burglary, aggravated burglary.

Jacquel J. Reed, 32, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Harley A. Leigh, 27, of Springfield: trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.