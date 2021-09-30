These 17 people were indicted in Clark County

These 16 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:
Stephen M. Ault, 40: theft.
David R. Caroppoli, 60, of Springfield: forgery, receiving stolen property.
Justin S. Ream, 24: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Edward A. Clay, 70, of Springfield: falsification: to obtain concealed handgun license.
Heather N. Bowshier, 37, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapons, theft.
Jack W. Riggs, 55, of Miamisburg: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Bradley M. Trent, 28, of Springfield: discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.
Christopher Carrington, 33, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon.
Deairco Wilson, 31, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
James Lawrence Joseph Gilliam, 38, of Springfield: trespass in a habitation when a person is present of likely to be present.
Allexandra Adams, 36, of Springfield: abusing harmful intoxicants.
Mark A. Jones, 62: assault.
Jerry L. Lavender III: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon.
Timothy L. Yancey, 40, of Springfield: having weapon under disability, carrying concealed weapon.
Cody Michael Allen Lane, 25, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound.
Jeremy W. Brookmyer, 47, of Springfield: robbery.
Simeon Amos, 16: aggravated robbery, four counts of felonious assault, discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence.