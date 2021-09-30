These 17 people were indicted in Clark County

Heather N. Bowshier, 37, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapons, theft.

Jack W. Riggs, 55, of Miamisburg: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Bradley M. Trent, 28, of Springfield: discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Christopher Carrington, 33, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon.

Deairco Wilson, 31, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

James Lawrence Joseph Gilliam, 38, of Springfield: trespass in a habitation when a person is present of likely to be present.

Allexandra Adams, 36, of Springfield: abusing harmful intoxicants.

Mark A. Jones, 62: assault.

Jerry L. Lavender III: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon.

Timothy L. Yancey, 40, of Springfield: having weapon under disability, carrying concealed weapon.

Cody Michael Allen Lane, 25, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Jeremy W. Brookmyer, 47, of Springfield: robbery.

Simeon Amos, 16: aggravated robbery, four counts of felonious assault, discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence.