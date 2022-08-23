These 17 people were indicted in Clark County

These 17 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:
Michael Anderson, 29, of Springfield: possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs.
Lacey Pollard, 30, of Springfield: felonious assault.
Chad Ackerman, 42, of Springfield: burglary.
Roberta Wermter, 44, of Enon: forgery, receiving stolen property, theft.
Anthony Arnold, 57, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.
Richard Howard II, 43, of Springfield: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence.
Robert Stroup, 29, of Springfield: trespass in habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Shateek Page, 18, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.
Tyler Roberts, 36, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound.
Jalen Edley, 28, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound.
Noah Sherry, 24, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms, weapons under disability, two counts of tampering with evidence.
Phillip Saunders, 38: possession of cocaine.
Juan Applin, 37, of Springfield: domestic violence, vandalism.
Shawn Ream, 44, of Springfield: domestic violence.
Michael Young, 31, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.
Chelsea Davila, 32, of Springfield: endangering children.
Ryan Allen, 42, of Springfield: violating protection order.
