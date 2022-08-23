These 17 people were indicted in Clark County

Explore Rotary Food Truck Competition amends award winners

Anthony Arnold, 57, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Richard Howard II, 43, of Springfield: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence.

Robert Stroup, 29, of Springfield: trespass in habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Shateek Page, 18, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Tyler Roberts, 36, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Jalen Edley, 28, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Noah Sherry, 24, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms, weapons under disability, two counts of tampering with evidence.

Phillip Saunders, 38: possession of cocaine.

Juan Applin, 37, of Springfield: domestic violence, vandalism.

Shawn Ream, 44, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Michael Young, 31, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Chelsea Davila, 32, of Springfield: endangering children.

Ryan Allen, 42, of Springfield: violating protection order.