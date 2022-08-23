Rotary Food Truck Competition amends award winners

Organizers of the eighth annual Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition have announced a correction to an error made during the final rankings of competitors in Saturday’s event.
Springfield-based food truck Wholly Smokes BBQ was announced as the actual second-place award recipient for its signature dish, “Black Pig” as selected by a group of judges from area restaurants.
A press release sent to address the issue said a verification audit on Sunday of the judges’ scores and tabulations caught the mistake, and in order to maintain the competition’s commitment to fairness and integrity, awarded Wholly Smokes an additional second-place medal and $2,500 cash prize.
The organization will also honor the original announced second-place winner, Fetty’s Street Food from Columbus, for its signature dish Indonesian-style Beef Rendang.
The other awards remain the same including first-place finisher Biscuit Boss from Plain City that earned a $5,000 prize, third-place Street Pops of Cincinnati with a $1,500 award and People’s Choice recipient Fat Racks Smoking Co. from South Vienna, that had a $1,000 prize.
The event is presented annually by the Springfield Rotary Club and has raised more than $200,000 over the first seven competitions that go toward the organization’s charitable causes including supporting people with disabilities and the Africa nation of Lesotho.