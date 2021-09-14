These 16 people were indicted in Clark County

These 16 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:
John Wesley Skaggs, 35, of Springfield: robbery.
Charles Hatcher III, 20: theft, receiving stolen property.
Roger A. Grout, 34: two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Carmen Threats, 36, of Springfield: carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs.
Justin K. Jackson, 38, of New Carlisle: three counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound.
Michael D. Simms, 35: aggravated possession of drugs.
Janeil Walter Scott Portman, 20, of Springfield: trafficking in marijuana.
Adam J. Howard, 35, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Deairco M. Wilson, 30, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.
Ja’Heim C. M. Jefferson, 18, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, trafficking in marijuana.
Ronald D. Culp, 47, of Springfield: burglary.
Christopher Reed, 43: three counts of burglary.
Dionte T. Moore, 21, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal or police officer.
Terence L. Collins, 32, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Guy W. Lewis, 36: failure to comply, felonious assault.
Amber N. Parks, 28, of Urbana: theft.