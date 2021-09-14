springfield-news-sun logo
These 16 people were indicted in Clark County

Clark County indictments

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
49 minutes ago

These 16 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:

John Wesley Skaggs, 35, of Springfield: robbery.

Charles Hatcher III, 20: theft, receiving stolen property.

Roger A. Grout, 34: two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Carmen Threats, 36, of Springfield: carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs.

Justin K. Jackson, 38, of New Carlisle: three counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Michael D. Simms, 35: aggravated possession of drugs.

Janeil Walter Scott Portman, 20, of Springfield: trafficking in marijuana.

Adam J. Howard, 35, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Deairco M. Wilson, 30, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Ja’Heim C. M. Jefferson, 18, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, trafficking in marijuana.

Ronald D. Culp, 47, of Springfield: burglary.

Christopher Reed, 43: three counts of burglary.

Dionte T. Moore, 21, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal or police officer.

Terence L. Collins, 32, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Guy W. Lewis, 36: failure to comply, felonious assault.

Amber N. Parks, 28, of Urbana: theft.

