These 15 people were indicted in Clark County

Guadalupe Villarreal, 45: aggravated trafficking in drugs, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of receiving stolen property.

Cora Roberts II, 41, of Springfield: theft.

Jason Sowards, 38, of Springfield: trepass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Taylor Cox, 27: three counts of theft.

Justin Biles, 35, of South Vienna: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Montrell Coleman, 24, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Dantrell Coleman, 24, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Carl Lemmings, 31, of Springfield: two counts of vandalism.

Tyree Gaston, 23: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, having weapons under disability.

David Hayes Jr., 30, of Springfield: trepass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Tre Stillgess, 27: domestic violence.