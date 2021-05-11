These 15 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court cases. Indictments include:
Jared Conley, 24, of New Carlisle: aggravated possession of drugs.
Dustan Conley, 25: aggravated possession of drugs.
Cody Kiser, 31: two counts of burglary.
James Buter, 46: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability, two counts of receiving stolen property.
Guadalupe Villarreal, 45: aggravated trafficking in drugs, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of receiving stolen property.
Cora Roberts II, 41, of Springfield: theft.
Jason Sowards, 38, of Springfield: trepass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Taylor Cox, 27: three counts of theft.
Justin Biles, 35, of South Vienna: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound.
Montrell Coleman, 24, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Dantrell Coleman, 24, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Carl Lemmings, 31, of Springfield: two counts of vandalism.
Tyree Gaston, 23: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, having weapons under disability.
David Hayes Jr., 30, of Springfield: trepass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Tre Stillgess, 27: domestic violence.