These 14 people were indicted in Clark County

Fourteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Joshua D. Suttles, 41, of Springfield; Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Karim S. Noisy, 35: Assault (two counts), obstructing official business.

Shelton A. Threats, 19, of Springfield: Attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

John C. Lamson, 37, of Bellefontaine: Theft.

Stephen L. Mitchem, 39, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Thomas J. A. Benner, 37, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Chad A. Rowe, 44: Attempted burglary.

Michael B. Collins, 33, of Columbus: Forgery.

Eric J. Keaton, 33, of Columbus: Forgery.

Joshua J. McClanahan, 33, of Springfield: Violating protection order (four counts).

Rashad Azinur Ahmad Thomas, 44, of Pembroke, IL: Trafficking for cocaine, possession of cocaine, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Jeffery A. Carter, 41, of Springfield: Felonious assault, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, having weapons under disability.

Alexander C. Cantrell, 21, of Springfield: Terrorism, making a terroristic threat.

Eric R. Grissom, 39, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence, felonious assault.

