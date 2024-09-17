These 14 people were indicted in Clark County

Fourteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Joshua D. Suttles, 41, of Springfield; Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Karim S. Noisy, 35: Assault (two counts), obstructing official business.
Shelton A. Threats, 19, of Springfield: Attempted theft of a motor vehicle.
John C. Lamson, 37, of Bellefontaine: Theft.
Stephen L. Mitchem, 39, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Thomas J. A. Benner, 37, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Chad A. Rowe, 44: Attempted burglary.
Michael B. Collins, 33, of Columbus: Forgery.
Eric J. Keaton, 33, of Columbus: Forgery.
Joshua J. McClanahan, 33, of Springfield: Violating protection order (four counts).
Rashad Azinur Ahmad Thomas, 44, of Pembroke, IL: Trafficking for cocaine, possession of cocaine, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Jeffery A. Carter, 41, of Springfield: Felonious assault, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, having weapons under disability.
Alexander C. Cantrell, 21, of Springfield: Terrorism, making a terroristic threat.
Eric R. Grissom, 39, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence, felonious assault.
