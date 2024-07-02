These 14 people were indicted in Clark County

Fourteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Alexander E. Okwuoha, 34, of Dayton: Vandalism (two counts), domestic violence.

Mark A. Capper Jr., 43, of Springfield: Theft.

Gens Alisme, 38, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Stephen D. Phillips, 52, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Stephen L. Mitchem, 39, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Tyler C. Ulmer, 30, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Trent A. Sprinkle, 23, of Springfield: Obstructing official business.

Mandi S. Craig, 38, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Paul Russell III, 35, of Springfield: Burglary, abduction, obstructing official business.

James A. Petticrew, 63: Felonious assault, domestic violence.

Anthony M. Howard Jr., 19, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Olter Edmond, 39, of Springfield: Abduction.

Dustin E. Woldcomer, 30, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, violating protection order, domestic violence.

Charles Roebuck, 16: Aggravated robbery (two counts), carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

