These 14 people were indicted in Clark County

Fourteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Alexander E. Okwuoha, 34, of Dayton: Vandalism (two counts), domestic violence.
Mark A. Capper Jr., 43, of Springfield: Theft.
Gens Alisme, 38, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Stephen D. Phillips, 52, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Stephen L. Mitchem, 39, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Tyler C. Ulmer, 30, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Trent A. Sprinkle, 23, of Springfield: Obstructing official business.
Mandi S. Craig, 38, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Paul Russell III, 35, of Springfield: Burglary, abduction, obstructing official business.
James A. Petticrew, 63: Felonious assault, domestic violence.
Anthony M. Howard Jr., 19, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Olter Edmond, 39, of Springfield: Abduction.
Dustin E. Woldcomer, 30, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, violating protection order, domestic violence.
Charles Roebuck, 16: Aggravated robbery (two counts), carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
