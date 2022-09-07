BreakingNews
Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival returns for 3 Saturdays
These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

Clark County indictments

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
These 13 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:

Glen D. Moyer, 43, of Medway: possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.

Marva L. Bishop, 47, of Springfield: domestic violence.

James D. Casey, 55, of Springfield: theft.

Sharod L. Lay, 40, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Drake E. Lewis, 45, of Springfield: having weapons under disability.

Russell R. Fenwick, 41, of Springfield: receiving stolen property, possessing criminal tools, offenses involving tampering with identifying numbers to conceal identity of vehicle or part.

Mitchell McCoy, 23, of Springfield: four counts of forgery.

Shawn M. Combs, 50, of Springfield: forgery.

Justin H. Ilges, 37: breaking and entering.

Barbara J. Chandler, 38, of Springfield: breaking and entering.

Juan M. Ramirez, 25, of Hamilton: violating protection order.

James J. Fout, 39, of Springfield: four counts of carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, four counts of having weapons under disability, receiving stolen property, possession of criminal tools.

Ethan Gavin, 25, of Springfield: two counts of assault, obstructing official business, theft.

