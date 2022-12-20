These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

Thirteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:
Dwight McClanahan, 31: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Brandy Wheeler, 36, of Springfield: possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Christopher Dean, 38, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Jason Silvers, 31, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Javonte Reeder, 28, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Walter Simpson, 38: two counts of violating a protection order.
Mark Arend, 50, of Springfield: violating protection order.
Shaun Fleming, 31, of Springfield: domestic violence.
Troyal Sweet, 24, of Springfield: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Christopher Bates, 34: domestic violence, felonious assault, kidnapping, rape.
Angela Heard, 50, of Springfield: forgery, theft.
Jasmine Williams, 34, of Springfield: theft.
Tyler Henry, 29, of Springfield: possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.
