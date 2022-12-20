These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

BreakingNews
New Springfield police chief to be sworn in tonight
News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
36 minutes ago

Thirteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:

Dwight McClanahan, 31: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Brandy Wheeler, 36, of Springfield: possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Christopher Dean, 38, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Jason Silvers, 31, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Javonte Reeder, 28, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Walter Simpson, 38: two counts of violating a protection order.

Mark Arend, 50, of Springfield: violating protection order.

Shaun Fleming, 31, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Troyal Sweet, 24, of Springfield: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Christopher Bates, 34: domestic violence, felonious assault, kidnapping, rape.

Angela Heard, 50, of Springfield: forgery, theft.

Jasmine Williams, 34, of Springfield: theft.

Tyler Henry, 29, of Springfield: possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.

