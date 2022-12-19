Ohio sports gambling starts Jan. 1: What we know now

After speculation earlier this year that sports gambling could start around kick off the NFL season, the Ohio Casino Control Commission announced in June that it would not launch sports gambling until Jan. 1, 2023.

“This date was chosen to give all stakeholders time to start offering gaming on the same date,” Ohio Casino Control Commission Director Matthew Schuler said.

The bill passed by the legislature requires everyone to be able to start at the same time, Schuler said, and there was work to be done before the state was ready to launch.

The launch date meant that many Ohio bettors weren’t able to bet on football this year, but will have an opportunity to bet on the last weeks of the regular season and the playoffs.

Where can someone bet?

The Miami Valley region’s two racinos were approved to host sports betting at the beginning of the year.

Hollywood Dayton in Harrison Twp. announced that they plan to offer sports gambling on the first day, Jan. 1 while Miami Valley Gaming hasn’t announced a specific date but said it expects to start sometime in January.

Also, local bars, restaurants and other establishments, including Krogers, were awarded sports betting. Here is a list of those who have been approved, and the casino commission continues to approve others.

How can someone bet?

Casinos and racinos in the area plan to offer full sportsbooks with both over-the-counter and kiosk wagering options.

Meanwhile, the bars and restaurants will be offering sports betting through kiosks, similar to the way patrons already play KENO. Players will also have the option to place bets on mobile apps.

Is there help for sports gambling addiction?

Officials have said they are working on programs to address problem gambling and addiction that will stem from sports gambling in the state. They are creating advertising to alert people that there is help and are expanding Ohio’s voluntary exclusion program that gives people the ability to ban themselves from casino and racino properties.

Officials have said they have already seen an increase in calls from people who are suffering from sports gambling addiction and believe the legalization and destigmatization of sports wagering have helped people come forward.

The gambling helpline is available 24/7 at 800-589-9966, or at www.Beforeyoubet.org. For information on the Problem Gambling Network of Ohio, go to www.pgnohio.org.