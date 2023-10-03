These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

Thirteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:

Antwanette L. Jackson, 21, of Springfield: Burglary.

Susan M. Ulliman, 62, of Springfield: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (three counts).

Michael Brumfield, 34, of Springfield: Aggravated vehicular assault (four counts), vehicular assault (four counts), operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Dale E. Parker II, 25: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Bryson McKeever, 28, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, strangulation, domestic violence.

Christian E.E. Miller, 18, of Dayton: Attempted theft of a motor vehicle, possession of criminal tools.

Shawn M. McNary Jr., 18, of Huber Heights: Attempted theft of a motor vehicle, possession of criminal tools.

Robert A. Dunson, 31, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Ron A. Watford, 53, of Akron: Forgery (three counts).

Amy N. Boggs, 45, of Springfield: Theft.

Justin J. Biles, 37, of South Vienna: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Shane S. Smith, 47, of Springfield: Felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Salik Orr, 20, of Springfield: Felonious assault, endangering children.