These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By
36 minutes ago
X

Thirteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:

Antwanette L. Jackson, 21, of Springfield: Burglary.

Susan M. Ulliman, 62, of Springfield: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (three counts).

Michael Brumfield, 34, of Springfield: Aggravated vehicular assault (four counts), vehicular assault (four counts), operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Dale E. Parker II, 25: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Bryson McKeever, 28, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, strangulation, domestic violence.

Christian E.E. Miller, 18, of Dayton: Attempted theft of a motor vehicle, possession of criminal tools.

Shawn M. McNary Jr., 18, of Huber Heights: Attempted theft of a motor vehicle, possession of criminal tools.

Robert A. Dunson, 31, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Ron A. Watford, 53, of Akron: Forgery (three counts).

Amy N. Boggs, 45, of Springfield: Theft.

Justin J. Biles, 37, of South Vienna: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Shane S. Smith, 47, of Springfield: Felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Salik Orr, 20, of Springfield: Felonious assault, endangering children.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
TODAY: Springfield Sheetz to offer prizes at grand opening
4
Budget worries loom as college loans finally come due again 3 1/2 years...
5
Springfield development advances, but Clark-Shawnee objects

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top