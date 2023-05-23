These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

Thirteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:
Katelyn S. Henry, 29: Aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property.
Billy Woolard III, 32, of Springfield: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.
Taylor R. Lawrence, 27, of Hamilton: Theft.
Danny L. Hockett, 42, of Springfield: Attempted murder, felonious assault, discharge of firearms on or near prohibited premises (two counts), having weapons while under disability.
Ryan L. Esposito, 48, of Medway: Breaking and entering, theft.
Rashaad M. Bentley, 31, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, abduction.
Latoya A. Gravely, 41, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Jermaine W. Defore, 27, of Springfield: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.
Jason Fisher, 50: Obstructing official business.
Dashaun E. Brandon, 24, of Springfield: Obstructing official business, tampering with evidence.
Andre M. Brandon, 25, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.
Carl E. Hallen, 49: Aggravated possession of drugs (two counts).
Johnny E. Duvall, 37, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
