These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

Thirteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:

Katelyn S. Henry, 29: Aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property.

Billy Woolard III, 32, of Springfield: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Taylor R. Lawrence, 27, of Hamilton: Theft.

Danny L. Hockett, 42, of Springfield: Attempted murder, felonious assault, discharge of firearms on or near prohibited premises (two counts), having weapons while under disability.

Ryan L. Esposito, 48, of Medway: Breaking and entering, theft.

Rashaad M. Bentley, 31, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, abduction.

Latoya A. Gravely, 41, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Jermaine W. Defore, 27, of Springfield: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Jason Fisher, 50: Obstructing official business.

Dashaun E. Brandon, 24, of Springfield: Obstructing official business, tampering with evidence.

Andre M. Brandon, 25, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.

Carl E. Hallen, 49: Aggravated possession of drugs (two counts).

Johnny E. Duvall, 37, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

