These 12 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
30 minutes ago

Twelve people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:

Bobby R. Manning, 51, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Marcus A. Adkins, 22, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Michael Goffmet, 46, of New Carlisle: two counts of domestic violence.

David A. Roberts, 47: abduction.

Richard A. Beverly, 35, of Springfield: assault.

Tayshawn M. Heatly, 22, of Springfield: abduction, felonious assault, domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Brian R. Sallot, 47, of Springfield: aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Elijah A. Cuffie, 20: discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon.

Jessica Payne, 29, of Springfield: endangering children.

Shaun E. Fleming, 31, of Springfield: failure to stop after an accident.

Vincent E. Henry, 40, of Springfield: felonious assault.

Samuel Foster, 20, of Springfield: forgery, receiving stolen property.

