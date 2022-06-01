springfield-news-sun logo
These 11 people were indicted in Clark County

Clark County indictments

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
3 hours ago

These 11 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week. Indictments include:

Dominic J. Wilson, 30, of Springfield: burglary.

Thomas M. Grooms, 36: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Stephen L. Mitchem, 37, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

ExploreDayton brothers drown attempting to rescue child in Clark County pond

Nathaniel Newman, 36, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Raymar D. Thompson, 26, of Springfield: two counts of harassment with a bodily substance.

Austin T. May, 32, of Columbus: three counts of theft.

Kenneth J. Shoemaker, 44, of Springfield: three counts of counterfeiting.

Dereal L. Wells, 38: two counts of domestic violence, felonious assault, attempted murder, tampering with evidence, weapons under disability.

Ja’Ir La’El Hall, 22, of Springfield: three counts of having weapons under disability.

Tori Fletcher-Simmons, 28, of Columbus: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Shauna Meser-Reid, 42: burglary, violating protection order.

