These 11 people were indicted in Clark County

Raymar D. Thompson, 26, of Springfield: two counts of harassment with a bodily substance.

Austin T. May, 32, of Columbus: three counts of theft.

Kenneth J. Shoemaker, 44, of Springfield: three counts of counterfeiting.

Dereal L. Wells, 38: two counts of domestic violence, felonious assault, attempted murder, tampering with evidence, weapons under disability.

Ja’Ir La’El Hall, 22, of Springfield: three counts of having weapons under disability.

Tori Fletcher-Simmons, 28, of Columbus: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Shauna Meser-Reid, 42: burglary, violating protection order.