These 11 people were indicted in Clark County

Eleven people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:
Danielle L. Cordle, 43, of New Carlisle: Felonious assault.
Damon W. Cooper, 45, of Springfield: Violating a protection order, disrupting public service, domestic violence.
Christopher Neal, 41, of Springfield: Attempted murder, felonious assault (two counts).
Terrence E. Locke, 72, of Springfield: Theft, possessing criminal tools.
Ethan Cochran, 32, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.
Kerry J. Crowley Sr., 43, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Robert J. Davis, 38, of South Charleston: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Danny R. Quesinberry Jr., 33: Trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Bennie King IV, 32, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Joseph M. Ryder, 33, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business.
Dashawn Lynn-Bray, 19, of Springfield: Unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, having weapons while under disability, escape.
