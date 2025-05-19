There’s hope for the Ferncliff fence! City, ODOT discuss road fixes for Ohio 41

The black wrought iron fence along Ferncliff Cemetery is a crash magnet, having been hit 65 times since 2018; It’s a celebrity, too, as it has its own social media pages
The damaged fence of Ferncliff Cemetery on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The fence has been hit by cars 65 times since 2018 and cemetery workers have advocated for changes to stop the accidents. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

The damaged fence of Ferncliff Cemetery on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The fence has been hit by cars 65 times since 2018 and cemetery workers have advocated for changes to stop the accidents. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF
News
By
1 hour ago
X

Most people who have lived in Springfield for some time have uttered the word “Again?” at least once upon hearing that the fence at Ferncliff Cemetery has been hit by yet another car.

Proposed road improvements on Ohio 41 between North First and North Yellow Springs streets next to the cemetery aim to stop these frequent crashes. The potential agreement between the city and the Ohio Department of Transportation is in the very early stages. If approved, work would likely start in 2028 after a planning and design process, city Service Director Chris Moore said.

The black wrought iron fence is most often hit just past the McCreight Avenue curve, Ferncliff Executive Director Shelley Baker said. She has been working with the city on potential solutions to the problem, seeing a lot of cooperation and attention within the last year-and-a-half, Baker said.

“I feel really good about our partnership with them on this project,” Baker said. “They’ve heard our cries and they’re wanting to help too.”

The frequent crashes — 65 of them since 2018 — have made the fence a Springfield pop culture figure.

Ferncliff created an official Facebook page for the fence, where it shares updates, safety reminders and the occasional sad “0 days since last accident” signs. A parody Facebook page was also created from the point of view of the Ferncliff Fence. The fence goes on adventures across Springfield and pokes fun at drivers.

In October 2023, Champion City Guide & Supply sold merchandise featuring a vintage horror film style woman screaming “Again?” as the fence in the back is crumpled underneath the words “The Curse of Ferncliff Fence.”

This design is featured on t-shirts and other merchandise at Champion City Guide & Supply. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Chris Schutte

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Schutte

Road project details

ODOT would pay up to $200,000 of the estimated $530,382 project, with the city planning to seek additional funds elsewhere to cover all or most of the $330,000 remaining, Moore said. Specifically, the city will look at funding for high traffic volume roads. He said estimates range from 10,000 to 14,000 cars traveling on the road per day.

The agreement details potential work to be done, including a “shave and pave,” base repair, high friction surface treatment and pavement markings.

Moore said these are all under consideration and “very likely” to be part of the project. He said a base repair would find areas where the pavement is weakened to be built back up, which would then be followed by a shave and pave with additional asphalt. Markings would then be replaced.

“The high friction surface treatment is something that we were exploring and think would be useful on this curve,” Moore said. “It is similar to something that we used out by the Masonic Home as you’re coming into town. As you approach Upper Valley Pike, you can see a clear change in the color of the pavement, and because you’re going down the hill at that location toward the stoplight, they want to make sure people don’t slide.”

In this 2013 file photo, Ferncliff Cemetery superintendent Stan Spitler talks about damage to the cemetery’s wrought-iron fence after a driver on North Plum Street ran into it.

icon to expand image

The surface treatment would be a very thin layer that creates friction, making it harder for a car to slide.

A post and cable system like those on highways was discussed for the road, but Baker said those are not designed to catch cars coming at a 45- to 90-degree angle like those that hit Ferncliff’s fence. She said rumble strips have also been suggested to alert drivers they are veering off the road.

The cemetery plans to replace the fencing in the area that is often hit and move it back seven to 12 feet, potentially past a grassy dip. Staff have gone out by the fence to place markers and measure to visualize how to move it back, Baker said.

“Whenever we’re out there looking at it, we’re always real cautious to watch out in case a car does come around the curve too fast,” Baker said.

She said she has not heard of any pedestrians being hit or any major injuries as a result of the crashes.

The city installed a solar-powered sign ahead of the curve in 2024 to warn drivers to slow down ahead of the curve. Baker said she believes the fence has been hit past the curve at least twice since then, both on the same day.

A car travels on McCreight Avenue on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, outside Ferncliff Cemetery. The fence has been hit by cars 65 times since 2018 and cemetery workers have advocated for changes to stop the accidents. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

icon to expand image

Baker estimated the fence is hit eight to 10 times a year, a total of 65 times since 2018. The cemetery relies on Spradlin Bros. Welding Co. for fence repairs and it budgets around $30,000 annually in anticipation of crashes.

It’s hard to discern the exact cause for the frequent crashes, and Moore said people with whom he has talked after they analyzed crash data “did not find a consistent theme.”

“And in many cases you don’t know there’s a consistent theme because people don’t admit typically that, ‘I was on the phone or I was eating a hamburger and didn’t pay attention to the curve,’ ” Moore said. “I’m pushing three decades in this business and if I could understand and fix driver behavior, we will be in a much, much better place.”

A car travels on McCreight Avenue on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, outside Ferncliff Cemetery. The fence has been hit by cars 65 times since 2018 and cemetery workers have advocated for changes to stop the accidents. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

icon to expand image

In Other News
1
More than $1.7M in improvement projects happening in Urbana
2
Part of U.S. 40 in Clark County to close Monday for six weeks
3
Auction of local art from movies and TV a marquee event for Little Art...
4
New Carlisle Memorial Day weekend event honors two of America’s first...
5
Students didn’t stop complaining, but at least they did so in cursive

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.