The post office to host job fair in Springfield

The Springfield Post Office. Bill Lackey/Staff
Caption
The Springfield Post Office. Bill Lackey/Staff

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Hasan Karim
27 minutes ago
Hiring event comes as postal service prepares for another busy holiday season, with number of positions available.

The Postal Service in Springfield will be hosting a job fair today in order to fill a number of open positions, including postal support, city carrier assistants, rural carrier associates and mailhandler assistants.

The event will be held at the Springfield Post Office at 150 North Limestone Street and will last from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Members of the U.S. Postal Service will be on-site to provide detailed information about the positions being offered and answer questions that potential applicants may have.

Starting salary for open positions are between $16.87 and $19.06 per hour, which is paid bi-weekly. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.

Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays as well as be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation, according to a news release from the postal service.

The hiring event comes at a time as the postal service prepares for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands, according to the news release.

“We are looking for committed and motivated individuals to join us in our mission of service to your local community and the nation through the holidays and beyond,” the release stated.

