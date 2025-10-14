The Dock in Enon to close next month

“We would like to thank everyone for your continued support and countless memories,” the restaurant posted. “None of this would be possible with[out] all of you.”

Jim and Patricia Schumann opened The Dock, a boathouse-shaped seafood restaurant, in 1994.

The restaurant features a pier-shaped entrance ramp and the inside sea-themed area includes fireplaces, waterfalls and ponds. Customers have also enjoyed live performances with their meals.

The menu features seafood classics such as blackened ahi tuna, scallops, crab legs and lobster rolls, as well as items like grouper, rib-eye steak and seafood portabella.

The Dock’s popularity was evident in the responses to its Facebook post, with dozens of people expressing their disappointment in its closure but gratitude for the decades of food and service.

“My favorite place for seafood,” customer Cathy Foland wrote. “Sad to hear, lots of memories and special occasions celebrated there.”

Current hours listed on The Dock’s website are Wednesdays 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

“We will miss our customers the most,” the restaurant wrote in reply to a comment on its post.