Teenage victim ID’d in fatal Clark County crash

A 17-year-old teenage girl was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Mad River Twp.
The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified her as Abigail Campbell of Springfield, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crews responded to reports of a fatal crash around 5:40 a.m. at Fairfield Pike near Hunter Road, according to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Campbell was traveling westbound on Fairfield Pike in a 2002 Dodge Stratus, and her vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Campbell was a student at Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center, with her home school of Greenon, where she was a member of the girls tennis team, according to Superintendent Darrin Knapke.
“We are deeply saddened to share that one of our community students, Abigail Campbell, has tragically passed away following a single car accident,” he said.
“We are keeping Abigail’s family, friends, CTC and our Greenon community in our thoughts and prayers during this unimaginable time.”
To support students during this time, Knapke said Greenon’s Traumatic Event Crisis Intervention Plan (TECIP) team, along with counselors, will be available the remainder of the week to meet with any students who may need support.
The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Enon Police Department, Mad River Fire and EMS and Dan’s Towing.