Teenage victim ID’d in fatal Clark County crash

Crews responded to reports of a fatal crash around 5:40 a.m. at Fairfield Pike near Hunter Road, according to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Campbell was traveling westbound on Fairfield Pike in a 2002 Dodge Stratus, and her vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Campbell was a student at Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center, with her home school of Greenon, where she was a member of the girls tennis team, according to Superintendent Darrin Knapke.

“We are deeply saddened to share that one of our community students, Abigail Campbell, has tragically passed away following a single car accident,” he said.