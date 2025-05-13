Teen killed in weekend Springfield crash was student at CTC, Shawnee

“Our focus right now is on supporting our students and staff during this incredibly difficult time,” CTC spokesperson Alicia Rittenhouse said. “There is a crisis team in place with internal counselors, our mental health team, counselors from neighboring districts, and therapy dogs to support students and staff as they process this tragic loss.”

Frederick, a junior in the CTC’s digital media design program, had been recognized numerous times this year for his involvement.

In January, he placed at the Business Professionals of America regional competition in Xenia. In April, he was part of a team showcasing their skills at the Sinclair College Tech Prep Showcase, with a presentation on architecture photography of Springfield. Four days ago, the school on Instagram thanked Frederick and three other juniors for taking photos at the Jaguar Jubilee.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a fatal crash around noon Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 68 and Springfield Xenia Road, according to the Highway Patrol.

OSHP officials said Frederick drove a 2003 BMW 325xi southwest on Springfield Xenia Road, and failed to yield when turning left. His vehicle was hit by a 2011 Ford F-350 coming northwest on U.S. 68.

Both vehicles then traveled off the left side of the roadway, and the BMW hit a ditch.

Frederick was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Frederick’s passenger was transported by ambulance to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The front seat passenger in the F-350 was treated on scene for minor injuries.