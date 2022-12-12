Tecumseh to interview 5 for school board vacancy

The Tecumseh Local School District Board of Education is looking to fill a vacancy.
The district received five applications for the open board position by the Dec. 5 deadline. Applicants had to email or drop off a completed application and letter of interest to Superintendent Paula Crew.
The position was vacated at a board meeting in November by Suzanne Slagell for personal reasons, Crew said.
The applicants include Brenda Clark, Michael Hieronemous, Mike Lowery, Matt Mills, and Jason Ward.
The board will interview the applicants on Tuesday and anticipate to vote on the new member after the interviews.
The appointment will run through Dec. 31, 2023.
Current board members include President Corinne Scott, Sue Anne Martin, John Priest and Jon Stafford.
