springfield-news-sun logo
X

Tecumseh to interview 5 for school board vacancy

News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

The Tecumseh Local School District Board of Education is looking to fill a vacancy.

The district received five applications for the open board position by the Dec. 5 deadline. Applicants had to email or drop off a completed application and letter of interest to Superintendent Paula Crew.

ExploreSpringfield youth summit focuses on gun violence, steps toward healing

The position was vacated at a board meeting in November by Suzanne Slagell for personal reasons, Crew said.

The applicants include Brenda Clark, Michael Hieronemous, Mike Lowery, Matt Mills, and Jason Ward.

The board will interview the applicants on Tuesday and anticipate to vote on the new member after the interviews.

ExploreAn inside look at Mikesell’s: How inflation has impacted Dayton’s famous potato chips

The appointment will run through Dec. 31, 2023.

Current board members include President Corinne Scott, Sue Anne Martin, John Priest and Jon Stafford.

In Other News
1
Miami University students helping relieve local school staffing...
2
Wittenberg nursing students using renovated simulation house
3
From Springfield offices, Discipling Another reaches around the world
4
Springfield-area artists form Mad River Art League, plan Art Prowl
5
Clark-Shawnee butterfly garden, memory walk allows community to leave...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top