Tecumseh to hold Celebration of Life for former assistant superintendent Ivan Gehret

Tecumseh Local School District will be holding a Celebration of Life later this month for Ivan Gehret, who passed away last November, according to the district.
The Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 25, at the high school, 8930 W. National Road. The celebration service will start at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.
“Ivan served the district for many years, thus it seems most appropriate to hold a celebration in his honor in Arrow Nation,” the post stated.
Gehret passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 15 due to natural causes, according to his obituary.
He was the district’s assistant superintendent since 2018 and had worked with the district for 22 years.
Gehret joined the district in the fall of 1990, beginning his career as an Industrial Arts teacher at New Carlisle Middle School before moving to Tipp City Schools for a few years, according to Superintendent Paula Crew. He returned to Tecumseh in 2006 to be the high school assistant principal, later becoming the principal in 2012 and serving in that position until 2018 when he became the district’s assistant superintendent.
“Many called Mr. Gehret a friend, including myself. He was loyal to the district and took pride in being an Arrow. He went above and beyond in all he did to serve the district... Mr. Gehret will be profoundly missed,” Crew said in November.