Tecumseh to hold Celebration of Life for former assistant superintendent Ivan Gehret

The Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 25, at the high school, 8930 W. National Road. The celebration service will start at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

“Ivan served the district for many years, thus it seems most appropriate to hold a celebration in his honor in Arrow Nation,” the post stated.