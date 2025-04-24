Breaking: Springfield won’t host CultureFest in 2025; city cites limited resources

Tecumseh schools raise distracted driving awareness with mock crash event

Authorities respond to the scene of a mock crash on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Tecumseh High School. The mock crash simulation was held to help prevent impaired and distracted driving. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

By
1 hour ago
Tecumseh High School hosted a mock crash with first responders this week to let students see what can happen if they drive impaired — traditionally an important topic during high school prom season.

“This powerful event is designed to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired and distracted driving, especially as prom season approaches,” Superintendent Paula Crew said of the event in the high school parking lot Wednesday.

Junior Brycen Dixon played the role of a drunk driver in the mock crash.

“Honestly it’s just a good reminder to students the dangers of driving while drunk (or) while under the influence of anything. With prom coming up it’s just a huge reminder that this could be the result (of) drinking a few beers and driving,” he said.

Multiple groups participated in the simulation including the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Bethel Twp. Fire Department, New Carlisle Fire Department, Clark County Coroner’s Office, Trostel’s Funeral Home and Premier Health CareFlight.

Bethel Twp. Fire Department Lt. Brayden Peake acted as a commander and first on the scene during the simulation.

Michael Moyer, flight nurse of Careflight Air & Mobile, speaks to teenagers during a mock crash simulation on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Tecumseh High School. The simulation was held to help prevent impaired and distracted driving. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

“Not only trying to make sure our apparatus and personnel are safe, but getting these victims out quickly and safely as possible,” he said. “With distracted driving, cell phones, alcohol, intoxication, marijuana, stuff like that, you can really impact your basic concentration of driving.”

“It not only impacts you as a person, but your families, your friends, who may have to see the outcome of whatever incident is happening,” Peake added.

Representatives from the Ohio School Safety Center attended, as well as Andy Wilson, Director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, who also addressed students.

Authorities respond to the scene of a mock crash on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Tecumseh High School. The mock crash simulation was held to help prevent impaired and distracted driving. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

Wilson oversees the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, which keep information on all the Ohio fatal crashes in which more than one person died. He said he gets to see every time there’s a multiple-fatal crash and emphasized how dangerous distracted driving is.

“It is reckless driving, seat belts, distracted driving that are killing our kids,” Wilson said. “The most dangerous thing that you do in your life right now is you get behind a wheel of a car, or get (in a) car with one of your friends or a young driver,” he said.

“Every time you get behind a wheel you have to think about what you’re doing. Just take a second and be intentional about being safe. When you feel yourself getting reckless, when you feel yourself wandering in area where you know you can get hurt, just stop, just pump the brakes, or have the courage to say something to (whoever you’re with) to slow them down a little bit,” he added.

Laura Seger, left, of Pleasant Hill, talks about her son, Joey, who was killed at 18 by a driver under the influence. Seger spoke at Tecumseh High School's mock crash event April 23, 2025, warning teenagers about the dangers of impaired driving. At right is Michael Moyer, flight nurse of Careflight Air & Mobile. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

