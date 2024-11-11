Tecumseh schools’ library media specialist Oaster wins statewide award

“Only one librarian in Ohio is selected for this award, so it’s a big deal,” said Superintendent Paula Crew.

Oaster will have the opportunity to choose a free set of books for the school library from Rosen Publishing Company, and will also be recognized at the 2024 Ohio Educational Library Media Association Conference.

“We look forward to sharing Kathleen’s exemplary work in creating a maker-space that enables students to explore and create in their own space,” OELMA officials said.

This award recognizes a school librarian who designs, develops and implements a collaborative lesson plan or programming that empowers students learning, according to OELMA officials. It also spotlights the importance of the school library community and librarian, and the role each plays in transforming learning through students’ education.

To nominate a library media specialist to be considered for the award, visit the OELMA website (www.oelma.org/) under the Professional Recognition tab. For questions, contact Susan Yutzey at oelmasdy@gmail.com.