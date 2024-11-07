Clark Co. Sheriff explains discipline decision for man’s anti-Democrat FB posts

“Since the discovery of the post, we have been actively reviewing the situation and engaging in discussions with community partners on the impact of both the comment and the biases that were on display,” Chief Deputy Mike Young said. “Our concerns for this post and behavior were taken very seriously and our attention and energy remained focused on a resolution that would acknowledge that disconnect we had for such unprofessional conduct.”

The sheriff’s office said it appears many people believed that “we dismissed the conduct and gave him a slap on the wrist.” CCSO said this was not the case and “not the intended message.”

The social media posts, included in Rodgers’ personnel file, include one stating: “At the end of the day I will require proof of who you voted for if you ask me for help. Weapons and ammo are not cheap.” Another one posted on Oct. 20 said: “I am sorry. If you support the Democrat party I will not help you.”

Rodgers previously wrote in a letter shared to the News-Sun that his sleep medication — which he said he’s stopped taking — has caused him to text, make phone calls, walk around his house, eat food and post on social media. He apologized to the community, the sheriff’s office, his coworkers and his family.

The written reprimand was “deemed appropriate based on his reported prescribed medication, quick rebuke of the post and disassociation with that belief, and no awareness of previous conduct of this nature for the social media policy violation,” Young said in Thursday’s statement.

Young said there appeared to be “other contributing factors” to Rodgers’ conduct and that the behavior was out of the norm.

Young said the sheriff’s office has asked for feedback and had “open and honest conversations,” while also working on “dedicated resources to hold his actions accountable and address any underlining issues that exist that could lead to future actions.”

Young said the sheriff’s office researched training opportunities “to identify deliberate and effective means to understand explicit and implicit biases and the problems they manifest.”

“Many of the comments shared with our office have called for the termination of Lt. Rodgers and that while the public feels to be the only appropriate remedy, we must disagree with that administrative finding based on multiple factors,” Young said.

Once Rodgers returns, training and work sanctions “will pave the way for delivery of law enforcement service that is fair and impartial that is demanded and required.” Rodgers will be on work restrictions until the CCSO is satisfied he has completed his training and performance improvement plan, Young said.

Young told the News-Sun that Rodgers’ return date is “unknown currently.”

“We stand fast in our advancement of diversity, equality, inclusion with our workforce and within our community at the sheriff’s office,” Young said.