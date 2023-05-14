Shawnee High School to induct 5 people into Hall of Fame

Pavelka, Class of 1987, and Docena, class of 2010, are recognized for their personal and professional achievements after graduation, and are are lifelong learners and responsible citizens who look to better the community.

Pavelka, who enlisted in 1988 and is now commander in the U.S. Navy, completed 12 deployments and served 17 years of sea duty on six ships. In October, he will have 35 years of active duty.

Docena is the founder and executive director of Obed’s House Ministries, a 24/7 residential care facility for children in General Santos City, Philippines. She was recognized by Philanthropy Ohio with the Emerging Philanthropist Award in 2016.

Athletic Hall of Fame

Smith, class of 1992, and Andrews, class of 1993, have embodied what it means to be a Shawnee Brave during their time at the high school or after, and have helped set a standard for athletic excellence and sportsmanship.

Smith was a three-year varsity letterman in basketball during his time at the high school, holds several high school records in boys basketball, and continued his basketball career at Wittenberg University after graduating.

Andrews was a two-time state champion in the 400m race in high school, is still the record holder in several track events, and continued her atheltic career at Kent State University after graduating.

Faculty and Staff Hall of Fame

Roberts has gone above and beyond in service to the school district community, and has made a positive and lasting impact on students and their families.

Roberts, who was in education from 1973 to 2005, taught 32 years in the Clark-Shawnee Local School District and was one of the few to teach in four district buildings at the former elementary schools of Reid, Rockway and Possum, as well as at the high school. He taught industrial art and physical education, and is also the longest tenured soccer coach in the history of the high school boys’ soccer program.

If you would like to nominate a former graduate or retired faculty member for Shawnee’s Hall of Fame, they can be submitted via mail to Shawnee High School, Attention Hall of Fame Committee.