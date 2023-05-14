X

Shawnee High School to induct 5 people into Hall of Fame

News
By
34 minutes ago

Five people will be inducted into Shawnee High School’s three hall of fames, including two alumni, two athletes and one faculty member.

The ninth annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 19, in the high school’s south gym.

The new members — Commander Jimmy J. Pavelka, Meredith Wood Docena, Aaron Smith, Kristin Busarow Andrews and David Roberts — will be inducted into the Distinguished Alumni, Athletic, and Faculty and Staff hall of fames.

These five people will join 35 others who represent the school community. They will receive commemorative pieces to take home and plaques will be added to the Hall of Fame located in the Shawnee High School hallway leading to the South Gym.

Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame

Pavelka, Class of 1987, and Docena, class of 2010, are recognized for their personal and professional achievements after graduation, and are are lifelong learners and responsible citizens who look to better the community.

ExploreStaffing shortages plague area mental health providers, even as demand increases

Pavelka, who enlisted in 1988 and is now commander in the U.S. Navy, completed 12 deployments and served 17 years of sea duty on six ships. In October, he will have 35 years of active duty.

Docena is the founder and executive director of Obed’s House Ministries, a 24/7 residential care facility for children in General Santos City, Philippines. She was recognized by Philanthropy Ohio with the Emerging Philanthropist Award in 2016.

Athletic Hall of Fame

Smith, class of 1992, and Andrews, class of 1993, have embodied what it means to be a Shawnee Brave during their time at the high school or after, and have helped set a standard for athletic excellence and sportsmanship.

Smith was a three-year varsity letterman in basketball during his time at the high school, holds several high school records in boys basketball, and continued his basketball career at Wittenberg University after graduating.

ExploreThree Springfielders charged with holding woman captive, torturing her

Andrews was a two-time state champion in the 400m race in high school, is still the record holder in several track events, and continued her atheltic career at Kent State University after graduating.

Faculty and Staff Hall of Fame

Roberts has gone above and beyond in service to the school district community, and has made a positive and lasting impact on students and their families.

Roberts, who was in education from 1973 to 2005, taught 32 years in the Clark-Shawnee Local School District and was one of the few to teach in four district buildings at the former elementary schools of Reid, Rockway and Possum, as well as at the high school. He taught industrial art and physical education, and is also the longest tenured soccer coach in the history of the high school boys’ soccer program.

If you would like to nominate a former graduate or retired faculty member for Shawnee’s Hall of Fame, they can be submitted via mail to Shawnee High School, Attention Hall of Fame Committee.

In Other News
1
IndieCraft expands: 16 bands, 12 breweries to draw crowds to...
2
Wittenberg to host first writers’ camp for high school students
3
Springfield electric customers returning to NOPEC program
4
2 Springfield High School clubs recognized at state level for success
5
Nearly 270 students to graduate during Wittenberg commencement

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top