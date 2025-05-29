Tecumseh High School graduation pushed back one day

Breaking: Huge Reserve at Honey Creek housing development opens to New Carlisle buyers

Tecumseh High School held its graduation ceremony Friday, May 31, 2024. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

The Tecumseh school district announced Thursday that its high school graduation ceremony will be pushed back a day from Friday to Saturday because of rain forecast for Friday.

The ceremony’s time and place are still 7 p.m. at Spitzer Stadium.

“All times and activities will remain the same, we are simply shifting the date to our rain date,” Tecumseh officials posted on Facebook. “The weather for Saturday looks beautiful and we want to ensure a wonderful time for our Class of 2025, along with their friends and families!”

Tecumseh has planned a fireworks show after the graduation ceremony.

The other two Clark County high schools that have graduations planned this weekend are holding their ceremonies indoors.

Northwestern High School’s graduation is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Hobart Arena. Southeastern High School’s ceremony is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the high school gymnasium.

