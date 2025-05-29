Tecumseh High School graduation pushed back one day

“All times and activities will remain the same, we are simply shifting the date to our rain date,” Tecumseh officials posted on Facebook. “The weather for Saturday looks beautiful and we want to ensure a wonderful time for our Class of 2025, along with their friends and families!”

Tecumseh has planned a fireworks show after the graduation ceremony.

The other two Clark County high schools that have graduations planned this weekend are holding their ceremonies indoors.

Northwestern High School’s graduation is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Hobart Arena. Southeastern High School’s ceremony is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the high school gymnasium.