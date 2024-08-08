Target opening week set for New Carlisle McDonald’s; Taco Bell also underway

Taco Bell is being built at 408 N. Main St. in a spot where a vacant building was recently demolished.

“Most of the people I have talked to personally are excited about having both restaurants,” said city planning director Bryan Moore. “They said it was convenient for them not to drive to Park Layne and to have more sit-down options in the city.”

McDonald’s will open first

The new McDonald’s restaurant, which had a groundbreaking in May, will be 3,694 square feet with a 15-foot sign. It will include indoor seating for 38 people, have a double lane drive-thru, and parking for 40 cars, including two accessible spaces.

Construction crews have completed the grading, installed sewer and water, and are still working on finishing up the building and lot.

“When you drive by, you can see it starting to take shape and can already recognize that a McDonalds is being built on that lot,” Moore said.

Based on recent conversations, Moore said the restaurant should be open before the second week of September.

“There was a little bit of construction challenges that have delayed the start date by a couple of weeks, but overall McDonald’s seems to be getting close to completion,” he said.

This is the first McDonald’s in the city’s general business district.

McDonald’s has started hiring for positions. Those interested can text “OH1185″ to 38000 to apply.

“This is a great opportunity for individuals seeking employment with benefits and tuition assistance. Plus, McDonald’s offers ESL programs for Spanish-speaking individuals,” Moore said.

Taco Bell project

The new Taco Bell will be a 2,053 square-foot building and will have two entrances on Lake Avenue, with a ground monument sign, and Main Street, with a 15-foot sign.

The vacant building that had been on the site was demolished, and the chain will shift the new building by 12 feet to the south to allow for easements for utilities.

Crews have been leveling the ground, Moore said, and have completed the grading and put the footers in for the new building.

The property was owned by the New Carlisle Federal Bank, which is next door.

Moore said he is not aware of any setbacks or challenges for this building, and is unaware of any official groundbreaking date yet.

This is the first Taco Bell in the city’s central business district.