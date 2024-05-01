TAC launches service to help fill labor gap, meet Clark County employer needs

“This innovative initiative not only addresses the pressing need for flexible labor solutions but also contributes to reducing unemployment rates among this underserved demographic,” said CEO Jim Zahora. “Partnering with us means access to a locally trained, highly productive workforce poised to meet your business needs with professionalism and efficiency.”

The nonprofit TAC offers a range of capabilities including packaging, labeling, kitting, assembly and sub-assembly, sorting and collating, part-setting, light manufacturing, warehouse pack and pick, and general labor. TAC also offers a variety of service delivery models tailored to meet business needs, including both on-site at TAC or at a business, with TAC providing transportation and job coaches for support.

“Our mission is to break down barriers and showcase the untapped potential of this workforce,” Zahora said. “By partnering with us, businesses gain access to a qualified talent pool, driving retention rates and overall productivity.”

Individuals with disabilities face a disproportionately high unemployment rate, with 21.3% employed in 2022 compared to 65.4% of those without disabilities, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics also highlights other developments such as businesses that have embraced a diverse workforce inclusive of people with disabilities report a 90% increase in the retention of valued employees, and these organizations have a 72% increase in overall employee productivity.

John Cox of Yamada North America said the company’s collaboration with TAC Industries “has been advantageous for us.”

“They’ve been able to free up our workers on the floor to do the jobs they were really hired to do. We’re actually getting more output from the production line,” Cox said.

Jamie McMillon of Yamada North America echoed Cox, and said, “Efficiency for the line is where we see the most impact. Without the group (from TAC) doing the repack and recycle operations, our line-side efficiency would suffer.”

Eric Schissler of Ever-Roll Specialties said working with TAC has been a “very positive experience” that connects them with hardworking people capable of performing production tasks that enhances their workforce.

TAC traces its Clark County roots to the 1960 opening of Town and Country Day School and has had U.S. Air Force contracts for 40 years.

Zahora said: “With TAC, you’re not just getting a one-size-fits-all solution. We work closely with our partners to understand their needs and tailor our services accordingly, ensuring maximum effectiveness and efficiency.”