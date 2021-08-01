Symphony to offer ‘Flavors’ fundraiser

Tickets cost $40 each in advance or $45 at the door.

After a year’s layoff due to the pandemic, SSO education and operations manager Axl Pons hopes the public is hungry for the return of “Flavors.”

“People like the camaraderie of the restaurants coming together for raising funds for our youth programs, especially after not having it last year,” Pons said.

Participating food vendors include Los Mariachis, Coppertop Restaurant, Mela Urban Bistro, It’s Your Party, Cecil & Lime Café, Stella Bleu Bistro, Rudy’s Smokehouse, Red Lobster, Jimmy John’s and White Castle.

Aside from the socialization and food, another aspect that draws crowds is the chance to bid for several unique packages and gift baskets. Among the highlights are themed baskets devoted to travel, chocolate, Ohio State, Wittenberg and others. There will also be autographed memorabilia.

An earlier SSO fundraiser had success doing its auction exclusively online and “Flavors” will repeat this.

“People liked the ease of it,” said Pons. “We offer bidders a text if they get outbid and we can help with bids as well.”

Auction items will be available to view on the SSO’s main website this week.

Attendees will also get to hear where the monies raised will go as members of the Springfield Youth Orchestras and Children’s Chorus will perform live. The programs draw students of various ages from over eight counties, some of whom don’t have school programs, are homeschooled or just want to play with an established program they can learn more at.

“The Springfield Symphony Orchestra puts a big emphasis on our youth programs. This is the only music program access some kids have and we take pride in that,” Pons said.

Educational programs also benefit local students, including the annual Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute Link Up that introduces students to how music works and can inspire some of them to pursue music. Others get free tickets to SSO shows, an opportunity they may not otherwise have.

The SSO will return to having a full season of live concerts beginning in September.

“We’re excited to get everybody together again starting with ‘Flavors,’ ” said Pons.

For more information on “Flavors,” go to the SSO’s website.

HOW TO GO

What: Flavors Springfield Symphony Orchestra fundraiser

Where: Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Community Center, 275 S. Limestone St., Springfield

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7

Admission: $40 each advance; $45 at door

More info: www.springfieldsym.org.