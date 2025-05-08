Suspect in Hamilton County deputy’s death could face death penalty

Rodney Hinton Jr. was initially charged with one count of aggravated murder. Now, the grand jury has indicted him on a second charge of aggravated murder and additional charges of murder, plus two counts of felonious assault. According to Pillich, the aggravated murder charges both carry the possibility of the death penalty. There are public visitation hours for Henderson at Spring Grove Cemetery Thursday night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Friday, there will be a full funeral procession and services for Henderson.

Hinton Jr. as recently as last month lived in Middletown and has a criminal history in the city. Police records show in March 2023 he attempted to steal a vehicle with two occupants at knifepoint in Middletown.

One of the occupants of the vehicle attempted to defend themselves against Hinton, in which Hinton Jr. took his thumbs and attempted to gouge the eyes of the victim. The victim also hit Hinton with their car as Hinton tried to enter the vehicle, according to the police report.

Hinton Jr., who was living in Middletown at the time, was charged with aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault from the incident, court records show. A grand jury heard evidence in the case and referred the case back to Middletown Municipal Court.

Hinton Jr. later plead guilty to reduced charges of aggravated menacing and assault in May 2023 in Middletown Municipal Court.

In late March, Hinton Jr. was cited for not displaying a license plate in Middletown on his vehicle and he paid the fine.

Journal-News Reporter Bryn Dippold contributed to this report.