springfield-news-sun logo
X

Summer Sky Festival on Saturday aims to raise awareness of adoption

Jackson Aleshire reaches out to pet "Malcolm," an Eastern box turtle, on display with the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery Animals at the Summer Sky Festival. Staff photo by Marshall Gorby

Combined ShapeCaption
Jackson Aleshire reaches out to pet "Malcolm," an Eastern box turtle, on display with the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery Animals at the Summer Sky Festival. Staff photo by Marshall Gorby

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
59 minutes ago

The 12th annual Clark County Department of Job and Family Services and Heritage Center of Clark County Summer Sky Festival returns Saturday, Aug. 6.

The festivities will be going from 1 to 5 p.m. outside the museum at 117 South Fountain Ave. in Springfield.

“Summer Sky provides us the opportunity to interact with children and families in a fun environment,” said DJFS Director Virginia Martycz in a Clark County government social media post. “The Heritage Center is a great partner in coordinating this event.”

The free event is designed to raise awareness about adoption in Clark County and will offer free food, games and activities along with a chance to win a school supply giveaway open to the first 100 school-age children registered and present.

The event includes animals from the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, On-The-Rise Petting Zoo, Chiller Hockey to Go, the Bug Man display and Good Vibez Inflatables and Carnival Games. It will also feature a DJ, a Magic show and crafts.

Summer Sky is sponsored by the Clark County DJFS and the Heritage Center. About 1,500 children and parents attend the annual festival, according to the county.

For more information about adoption, log on to http://clarkdjfs.org/226/Foster-Care-Adoption.

ExploreOfficers who ended Oregon District mass shooting: ‘stay together and support each other’

In Other News
1
Week-long ReviveSpringfield prayer event offers comfort to locals
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Thousands coming to Springfield-area schools to help with security
5
Springfield’s First Friday event celebrates ‘Dog Days of Summer’

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top