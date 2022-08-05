Summer Sky Festival on Saturday aims to raise awareness of adoption

The 12th annual Clark County Department of Job and Family Services and Heritage Center of Clark County Summer Sky Festival returns Saturday, Aug. 6.
The festivities will be going from 1 to 5 p.m. outside the museum at 117 South Fountain Ave. in Springfield.
“Summer Sky provides us the opportunity to interact with children and families in a fun environment,” said DJFS Director Virginia Martycz in a Clark County government social media post. “The Heritage Center is a great partner in coordinating this event.”
The free event is designed to raise awareness about adoption in Clark County and will offer free food, games and activities along with a chance to win a school supply giveaway open to the first 100 school-age children registered and present.
The event includes animals from the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, On-The-Rise Petting Zoo, Chiller Hockey to Go, the Bug Man display and Good Vibez Inflatables and Carnival Games. It will also feature a DJ, a Magic show and crafts.
Summer Sky is sponsored by the Clark County DJFS and the Heritage Center. About 1,500 children and parents attend the annual festival, according to the county.
For more information about adoption, log on to http://clarkdjfs.org/226/Foster-Care-Adoption.
