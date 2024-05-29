Summer freshness returns with Springfield Farmers Market

Admission is free. The market, which is sponsored by Mercy Health and managed by the Greater Springfield Partnership, will continue rain or shine each Saturday morning through Sept. 28.

Farmers Market manager Kendra Burnside said visitors can expect what they’ve enjoyed in previous years with returning and new vendors and added attractions throughout the season.

“It’s exciting to get it kicked off again. We’ll have a good variety with not just produce and meats, but handmade products and vegan and gluten-free products and some neat stuff coming up,” she said.

Burnside said one of the new offerings is dairy-free baked goods, and a hot product will be glass cups with bamboo lids.

A blacksmith will be at a future market with fired items including tripods, dinner triangles, holders and other diverse products.

Future Saturdays will have features such as an interactive yoga session, a Springfield Museum of Art activity, demonstrations, live music, painting and other attractions.

One of the standout parts of the Springfield Farmers Market is the emphasis on homegrown products not sourced from elsewhere, according to Burnside.

“People love to buy local and Springfield stands out in the numbers and diversity of products and we’re strict on what we consider homegrown,” she said.

Also returning later in the summer will be the popular MarketFEST event, 5-7 p.m. Aug. 15. MarketFEST is a larger-scale evening weekday version of the Farmers Market with more vendors, goods and entertainment.

“The vibe we create with the live music and demonstrations being free for people to come and enjoy in this atmosphere in our beautiful downtown is why people love coming here,” said Burnside.

For more information on the market and updates on what each week will offer, go to www.facebook.com/SpringfieldFarmMarket/.