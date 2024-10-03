Students organize hope walk, Wellness Works events in October

Both are free and those interested are encouraged to pre-register.

BATS is a youth-led prevention program of WellSpring based on the premise that youth are more likely to change their behavior when peers they like and trust advocate for healthy choices. Although scheduled prior to some of the unrest and problems facing Springfield, BATS adult advisor Beth Dixon wants these events to be a reminder of the city’s strength.

“In a community that needs hope right now, who better to champion that cause than our youth,” she said. “Reducing stigma surrounding mental health and suicide is key to addressing feelings of social isolation, shame, secrecy and hopelessness. Because the Hope Walk and What’s Wellness are planned and led by youth, it’s a powerful step toward a more compassionate community.”

In preparation for the events, BATS members were trained in QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) - three simple steps designed to help someone who is in crisis.

What’s Wellness

Three years ago, Mary Cunningham was in middle school and wanted to do a youth-led event to promote healthy living in the community. The result was What’s Wellness, a series of workshops that drew more than 100 youths and adults and was also to help bring people back downtown after COVID keep them apart.

After attending conferences on how to be more engaging and meeting what fellow teens want with a strong beginning, middle and end, Cunningham and Emerson Babian are co-chairing the What’s Wellness 2024, a day-long series of new workshops, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Springfield.

“It’s to facilitate a better relationship between kids and and adults and to learn or try something new,” Cunningham said.

Babian was new to BATS then but attended two sessions in 2021 and was eager to take an active role in leading it. As it lines up again with the annual ChalkFest downtown, he hopes it will bring attendees in who want to go to both events.

Among the unique workshops will be Beat the Stress in which a drumline from Greenon High School will teach how music and dance can relieve stress; Crushin’ It near the Rose City mural will give examples of how to get out emotion and stress; journaling with creative ways to release stress and five others will round it out.

Cunningham and Babian also hope it’s a good experience for downtown businesses who are helping out.

“There’s a stigma that it’s not cool to be passionate about something. It’s about finding and showing your passion, whether you’re a teen or an adult and chase it,” Babian said.

What’s Wellness is open to everyone and attendees can go to as many or as few workshops as they choose. Walk-ins will be allowed, but pre-registration is preferred as some workshops will be limited.

Registration for What’s Wellness is available at Eventbrite at the link What’s Wellness? 2024 Tickets, Sat, Oct 5, 2024 at 9:00 AM | Eventbrite.

Hope Walk

The first Hope Walk will be 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 10 on the Wittenberg University campus. The quarter-mile path will take participants to stops around the campus where they’ll encounter presentations by hope squads, field specialists and first responders and get resources on suicide awareness.

It was originally set for Sept. 19 to tie into Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, but postponed due to Wittenberg’s operations.

Event chairs Addie Powell and Terra Choi first thought of doing this as a kindness walk but thought suicide prevention was a more appropriate topic that needed better coverage.

“People say you’re not alone, but being around people is better and can help you make more connections,” Choi said. “More kids should know about it.”

Choi will also be doing an art piece during the walk, asking attendees to write a sentence starting with “I hope” and finishing with a message. The anonymous comments will be put on a model with white clothes and she’ll do a photo shoot with them to keep as a lasting symbol and take to future BATS events to remind others of the positive message.

“By giving visualization, it brings more awareness,” she said.

Powell wants to promote the awareness of national, state and local suicide prevention resources and gain different perspectives.

The event will be done rain or shine and participants should meet at Wittenberg’s Weaver Chapel at 7 p.m. Those who pre-register will get a free t-shirt.

To register for the Hope Walk, go to www.facebook.com/BringingAwarenessToStudents/.