Student production to do 30 two-minute plays in an hour

Eight Springfield High School drama students will attempt to perform 30 two-minute plays in 60 minutes in its production of "Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind! (30 plays in 60 minutes)" from Thursday through Saturday at the John Legend Theater. The cast includes in front Liz Brunner, Kamden Kirchner, Tim Compston and Ash Coberly, and in back, Kay McConnell, Chelsea Tucker, Emma Bellew and Mary Tucker. Contributed photo
By Brett Turner
38 minutes ago
Performances a bit like ‘Saturday Night Live,’ according to Springfield High drama teacher.

Why see one play when you can catch 30 in 60 minutes? You don’t need a fast-forward button, just a sense of humor, willingness to be interactive and ready for anything.

“Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind! (30 plays in 60 minutes)” will test the acting skills of eight Springfield High School students as they present two-minute plays in several genres at 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday at the John Legend Theater.

When it came to choosing a fall program, Springfield High drama teacher Jeffrey Horst wanted something a little different, that taught elements of free form, personal relevance and especially comedy. He’d heard of “Too Much …” at a workshop a while back but found now the right time for it.

“One reason is it’s a fan favorite at many high schools and it’s before the holidays and with things like COVID we’re still dealing with it’s a perfect, low-tech option,” Horst said. “It gets the community involved in theater and we want some options to lift Springfield in a way they’re not used to.”

Horst describes it as a bit like “Saturday Night Live” with the performers scrambling to get ready to jump from one play to another.

The audience can participate. There will be numbers on a clothesline and the audience will have a program with numbers and they can shout out a number, with a timer on the stage to keep things rolling and the goal of getting all the plays in during the hour.

The cast will mingle with the audience, greeting them and getting them comfortable. There’s also a chance for audience members to participate in a sketch, but Horst said those not comfortable doing that won’t have to worry about being dragged up and can enjoy it from their seats.

Play subjects will include comedy, satirical, drama, internal monologues, performance art and about anything. There will be plenty of improv. Anybody attending one night’s performance won’t necessarily see the same thing at another, which keeps it fresh, with the script just being an outline.

“This lends itself to getting the word out about theater by doing different types of theater,” Horst said. “You just don’t know what’s going to happen. There’s a lot to do in it and I’m so proud of these kids who have made it their own, bringing their own ideas and personalities to it. It’s a chance to come together, to have a couple of laughs and enjoy the arts in Springfield.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind! (30 plays in 60 minutes)”

Where: The John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield

When: 7 p.m. today, Nov. 18, Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20

Admission: Adults $8; seniors and students $5

More info: www.getcareerconnected.org/john-legend-theater-2#john-legend-theater

