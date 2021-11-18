Student production to do 30 two-minute plays in an hour

The audience can participate. There will be numbers on a clothesline and the audience will have a program with numbers and they can shout out a number, with a timer on the stage to keep things rolling and the goal of getting all the plays in during the hour.

The cast will mingle with the audience, greeting them and getting them comfortable. There’s also a chance for audience members to participate in a sketch, but Horst said those not comfortable doing that won’t have to worry about being dragged up and can enjoy it from their seats.

Play subjects will include comedy, satirical, drama, internal monologues, performance art and about anything. There will be plenty of improv. Anybody attending one night’s performance won’t necessarily see the same thing at another, which keeps it fresh, with the script just being an outline.

“This lends itself to getting the word out about theater by doing different types of theater,” Horst said. “You just don’t know what’s going to happen. There’s a lot to do in it and I’m so proud of these kids who have made it their own, bringing their own ideas and personalities to it. It’s a chance to come together, to have a couple of laughs and enjoy the arts in Springfield.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind! (30 plays in 60 minutes)”

Where: The John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield

When: 7 p.m. today, Nov. 18, Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20

Admission: Adults $8; seniors and students $5

More info: www.getcareerconnected.org/john-legend-theater-2#john-legend-theater