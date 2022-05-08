Student of the Week Urbana High School

Name: Laken Ridgwell
School: Urbana High School
Grade: 12th
Age: 16
Extra-curricular: Volleyball, Cheerleading, PBIS team, Climber Singers, NHS, Student Council, DECA
Claim to fame/honors: Throughout high school, I took numerous college credits plus classes which enabled me to graduate one year early.
Words you live by: You’ll get through it and come out stronger on the other side.
Toughest challenge: deciding to end my high school career one year early.
Biggest influence: my mom and the high school office, Jamie Jacobs, Nathan Sever, Valerie Leonard, Jess Markin, and Tony Grigsby.
School-day rituals: Drinking Yoo-Hoos every morning in second period.
What’s on your bedroom walls: Mirrors and pictures of friends and family.
When I’m bored I like to… spend time with my little brother Asher
Favorite movie: Mama Mia
Person who would play you in a movie: Jennifer Lawrence
Favorite TV show: New Girl
Favorite musical artist: Morgan Wallen
Favorite home-cooked meal: Grilled chicken on rice
Favorite restaurant: First Watch
Whose mind would you like to read: Mrs. Westerman
Place where you’d love to travel: Greece
Talent you’d like to have: Golf
Favorite school subject: Biology
Favorite athlete: Kendall White
Favorite team: Ohio State
Something in the world I’d like to change: Gas Prices
Favorite high school moment: Cheering in the rain under the Friday night lights.
Favorite junk food: Pringles
Best thing about high school: The once-in-a-lifetime memories made with friends.
