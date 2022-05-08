Student of the Week Urbana High School

Claim to fame/honors: Throughout high school, I took numerous college credits plus classes which enabled me to graduate one year early.

Words you live by: You’ll get through it and come out stronger on the other side.

Toughest challenge: deciding to end my high school career one year early.

Biggest influence: my mom and the high school office, Jamie Jacobs, Nathan Sever, Valerie Leonard, Jess Markin, and Tony Grigsby.

School-day rituals: Drinking Yoo-Hoos every morning in second period.

What’s on your bedroom walls: Mirrors and pictures of friends and family.

When I’m bored I like to… spend time with my little brother Asher

Favorite movie: Mama Mia

Person who would play you in a movie: Jennifer Lawrence

Favorite TV show: New Girl

Favorite musical artist: Morgan Wallen

Favorite home-cooked meal: Grilled chicken on rice

Favorite restaurant: First Watch

Whose mind would you like to read: Mrs. Westerman

Place where you’d love to travel: Greece

Talent you’d like to have: Golf

Favorite school subject: Biology

Favorite athlete: Kendall White

Favorite team: Ohio State

Something in the world I’d like to change: Gas Prices

Favorite high school moment: Cheering in the rain under the Friday night lights.

Favorite junk food: Pringles

Best thing about high school: The once-in-a-lifetime memories made with friends.